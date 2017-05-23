Police: Suspect continued shooting at victim as neighbor tried to help her; victim still in hospital

A Jackson woman remained in the hospital Monday after being shot in the chest and arm Friday night, police said.

Jackson Police Capt. Rodney Barnes said Monday the victim still was hospitalized but declined to comment further about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers went to the 1100 block of Hannah Street about 11 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by police Cpl. Ron Styer.

One witness, the victim's neighbor, told police he was outside with his dog when he saw the victim and Dartanyus C. Harris, 43, arguing in front of victim's house, Styer wrote.

The witness told police the argument was not loud, and the victim walked toward his house when she saw him, Styer wrote.

The witness told police he saw Harris get back in his car and heard him ask the victim a question that sounded like, "Do you think I am playing with you?" before hearing several gunshots, Styer wrote.

The victim, who was shot in the right chest area and left forearm, ran toward her neighbor's house asking for help, according to the statement.

Harris began shooting again, striking the front door of the house toward which the victim and witness were running, according to the statement.

Once the victim and witness were inside, Harris left in a black Pontiac Grand Prix, Styer wrote.

The victim then was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Styer wrote.

"Due to her injuries, she was only able to provide the name of the shooter as Dartanyus Harris, her children's father, before she was taken back for surgery," Styer wrote.

Harris is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. All of the counts are felonies.

Harris later turned himself in at the Cape Girardeau Police station but declined to answer officers' questions, according to the statement.

A car registered in Harris' name matching the witness' description of the one the shooter drove was recovered in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau after Harris surrendered, according to the statement.

"I could see in plain view from outside the vehicle six shell casings inside the vehicle," Styer wrote of Harris' car.

Harris' bond was set at $500,000 cash.

