Southeast Missourian

Central High to replace some lockers

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Cape Girardeau Central High School is replacing some lockers.

Warehouse Design will replace lockers in the physical education and varsity locker rooms. Of three bidders, Warehouse Design's low bid of $57,585 was scheduled to be accepted at Monday night's board meeting. It was recommended by facilities and maintenance supervisor Chris Jauch, according to school district documents.

