Require rear license plates

Around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, my wife and I traveled to Block Hole near NUT junction. On Highway U, we straddled a baby turtle in the middle of the road near the entrance. We arrived and my wife wanted to check on it. While walking toward it, a white Ford Ranger two-door approached. The vehicle was a work truck with rails on the sides with extension cords or hoses and no license plate on the rear.

The driver was a white male, with graying hair and glasses, possibly in his fifties. About 15 feet from the turtle, my wife could see the driver's eyes and evil smile as he moved the right front wheel of the truck over to the center of the road to crush the turtle then came back toward her at high speed. Instead of being a man and stopping, he sped away like a coward with the sin of murder without shame.

Since we back the blue, I would like to have a bill passed to require license plates on the rear of trucks in order to identify vehicles in crimes or Amber Alerts.

To see a live creature and about a minute later murdered makes me sick. I pray that God can use this to get this evil person off the street so that human beings are not harmed or murdered through vehicular homicide by this individual.

VICTOR HEISE, Scott City