*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Manac Trailers USA, Inc., Helps Flood Victims

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, May 22, 2017
User-submitted story by Chuck Holbrook
Members from Manac Trailers USA, Inc., helped bag sand for flood victims.

Recently during the floods, Manac Trailers USA, Inc., located in Oran, wanted to help flood victims. Employees were asked if they would like to volunteer their time to help bag sand for local communities. Volunteers worked on their own time to help make this a successful event. More than 700 bags were done and delivered.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: