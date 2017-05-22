Facility upgrades to improve education in Cape, region

Officials cut the ribbon on Cape Girardeau's expanded Career and Technology Center recently.

They unveiled the $3.8 million, 25,000 square-foot facility, which was built behind the main building on the CTC campus on Silver Springs Road. According to reporting by Tyler Graef, the new facility adds eight classrooms, three computer labs, a health-care lab and a science lab. It will also house the Cape College Center, a collaboration involving Southeast Missouri State University, Three Rivers College and Mineral Area College. The CCC provides a two-year degree option for students in the area, and provides an avenue for A-plus scholarships.

This is an important facility in our region. It provides learning opportunities for specific skills needed in our workforce, and provides a less-expensive education opportunity for students.

The expansion has been a long time coming, eight years in fact, according to Cape Girardeau schools superintendent James Welker.

"[The new facility] certainly is a symbol of the commitment this community has for students," he said. "And for providing opportunities; both for our students and for students around the region."

We applaud the improvements and congratulate the community and educators involved in this process. The CTC and CCC are extremely valuable to the Southeast Missouri region.