May is Mental Health Month

Mental Health is a topic many people try to avoid. Mental Health carries a stigma of embarrassment, secrecy, and darkness. The people who struggle with the many diagnoses of mental health fear they are a disappointment to society. Like anything, unless we are faced with something, we choose to ignore, and many times judge others. I have learned from personal experience how detrimental this can be to a human soul who is struggling with a mental health issue. On Aug. 15, 2014 my family lost a beautiful soul. My sister, Renee, struggled with depression and fell deeper and deeper into a darkness she could not find her way out of. Many who knew her could not believe that Renee had taken her own life. She was caring and generous to everyone who knew her. Suicide is rising statistically, and although mental illness is difficult for some to understand, it is real. Mental illness is not something we can ignore, it is not going to go away. I miss my sister very much and hope and pray that together we can help prevent the loss of more beautiful souls. Please do not ignore someone who is struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, or suicidal thoughts. Please do not allow them to walk alone in their struggles. Please help them to continue their sentence; their life.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call 1-800-273-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline)

Michelle Schwettman, Scott City