4x4 5/21/17

Sikeston, Missouri

Ethan Harris

What would you do if you were a millionaire?

I'd buy my mom a new house and new car.

What new show have you been keeping up with?

I just started watching the "Celebrity Name Game."

What fictional place would you most like to go?

Somewhere with beaches, like "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Who's your go-to band or artist when you can't decide on something to listen to?

Moneybagg Yo.

Lauren Mann

Jackson

What would you do if you were a millionaire?

I'd want to be a philanthropist.

What new show have you been keeping up with?

I've been watching "The OV" on Netflix.

What fictional place would you most like to go?

Neverland.

Who's your go-to band or artist when you can't decide on something to listen to?

Dawes.

Will Brost

Cape Girardeau

What would you do if you were a millionaire?

I'd quit my job and travel the world.

What new show have you been keeping up with?

"Bojack Horseman."

What fictional place would you most like to go?

I'd go see Spongebob in Bikini Bottom.

Who's your go-to band or artist when you can't decide on something to listen to?

LCD Soundsystem.

Haleigh Givens

Cape Girardeau

What would you do if you were a millionaire?

Move to the woods.

What new show have you been keeping up with?

"The Misfits."

What fictional place would you most like to go?

The Harry Potter universe.

Who's your go-to band or artist when you can't decide on something to listen to?

The Front Bottoms.