Wiles fills in as dean of business at Southeast

Southeast Missouri State University announced recently that Judy Wiles, who chairs the management and marketing department at Southeast Missouri State University, will be the interim dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business, beginning July 1.

The appointment came after a national search for a new dean was not successful, and after the previous interim, Gary Johnson, submitted notice of his retirement effective at the end of the fall semester. The university will continue to look for a permanent replacement for Gerald McDougall, a highly respected and beloved educator, who died unexpectedly in March and served as dean for 24 years.

Wiles is more than capable of holding down the fort. She is the chairwoman and professor for the Department of Management and Marketing at Southeast. She is also the past president of the marketing Management Association and founder and past president of the Tri-State Advertising and Marketing Professionals group. Before entering academia, she worked full time in the world of marketing communications, having managed and co-owned a regional advertising agency and promotional products firm.

We wish Wiles the best.