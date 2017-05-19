*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Statement from East Cape mayor

Friday, May 19, 2017

The statements on the Karpet Korner sign in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, are not the view or opinions of the Village Board of East Cape.

The views or opinions on the sign are the owner(s) of the property and do not reflect the views or opinions of anybody on the Village Board of Trustees.

JOE ADEN, mayor, East Cape Girardeau, Illinois