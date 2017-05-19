Statement from East Cape mayor

Most read stories
- Smoke-shop owner in Cape accused making, dealing illegal drugs (5/11/17)3
- Pastor likely contracted hepatitis B from sexual-misconduct victim (5/14/17)30
- Tractors owners to open restaurant in new Drury Plaza Hotel (5/15/17)
- Cape pastor withdraws from Canada retreat over sex-misconduct conviction (5/11/17)20
- Oran police officer resigns amid accusations of timecard fraud (5/14/17)3
- Attorney general seeks bond revocation for embattled sheriff (5/17/17)3
- Cape police investigating shooting death on North Henderson (5/12/17)4
- Cape homicide victim identified (5/14/17)
- I will not be silenced (5/16/17)4
- Mom to many: Jackson woman opens her heart to foster children (5/14/17)