Thanks to Salvation Army captains for contribution to Cape

The Salvation Army will have new leadership soon in Cape Girardeau.

Captains Ronnie and Bridgette Amick, directors of the Salvation Army here, have been transferred to Nebraska. They will be departing in June.

On Tuesday night, at the annual dinner hosted by the Salvation Army, Ronnie and his wife Bridgette shared their sentiments about the area.

"Be very, very proud of your community," Ronnie Amick said. "We fell in love with this place."

Ronnie and Bridgette did very good work while stationed here. They will be missed. It's not yet publicly known who will take their place.

During the annual dinner, several awards were bestowed.

Harold Yancy, formerly the Salvation Army thrift store manager was posthumously awarded with the Shining Star; The Enduring Star awards were bestowed upon Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger. Charlotte Cervantes and Joel Ramdial, instructors at Southeast Missouri State University, who supervised meal preparation and were involved in the Empty Bowls luncheon, were also recognized. Dennis Marchi was honored with the Lifetime Award.

The Salvation Army does good work, helping local people who are in need. We thank those who help the organization, particularly Ronnie and Bridgette Amick. We wish them well going forward.