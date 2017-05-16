2017 Scholarship Winner

Noah M Pettit from Oran was presented a $600 scholarship by Missouri Heritage Mutual Insurance Company, Gordonville.

Noah a recent Notre Dame Regional High School graduate plans to attend Southeast Missouri State Regional Campus in Sikeston to work in the field of Wildlife/Conservation.

Missouri Heritage Mutual Insurance Company is one of 80 mutual insurance companies in Missouri. The company has been providing home and farm owners insurance since 1869 through 13 agents.