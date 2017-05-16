Alma Schrader earns national recognition for character

We are so proud of Alma Schrader School in Cape Girardeau. What an honor it is to be designated a 2017 national School of Character.

We value learning concepts and excelling in academics; we know how important education is to our young people. Good character is no less important, and the more schools exemplify it, the better. After all, it's hard for students to concentrate on grades when they're dealing with the character flaws their peers too often display.

"Character Plus, a not-for-profit organization that validates character initiatives in schools and communities around the world," the Southeast Missourian reported on May 11, bestowed that honor on Alma Schrader at a school assembly last Wednesday.

The quest for this bestowal began more than a decade ago, in 2005, however, when Julia Unnerstall, guidance counselor and assistant principal, looked into the process. Being runner-up two years ago was itself an honor, but being just one of 83 schools nationwide to be named a School of Character is amazing.

Principal Ruth Ann Orr said in a news release, "Words cannot adequately express what this designation means to me." She added that it "represents years of work and documentation."

The school's honor was not a fluke, not a short-term act to impress, according to Orr. "It's not just the teachers and kids," Orr said. "We had to demonstrate parents and community partnerships, sustained and sustainable programs."

Those efforts, Orr stated, included "teaching life skills and character building" long-term.

Unnerstall joined in by saying, "It's so validating" and shared the impetus behind seeking the designation. "This was born out of wanting our students to be responsible, respectful citizens, not just here at Alma Schrader, but in the community as well."

Yes, the school community has every reason to feel proud of what it has accomplished, and we know that it could not be done without a host of people: students, teachers, administrators, parents and community members. Character excellence combines well with academic achievements to enhance the entire educational experience.

This honor calls for applause, and we gladly give it to Alma Schrader.