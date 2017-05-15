*Menu
8th Grade Graduation at Guardian Angel School

Monday, May 15, 2017
Guardian Angel School, Oran graduated 8 eighth graders this school year. Graduation Mass was held Saturday, May 13. We congratulate them and wish them much success in high school. Pictured are (front row): Cooper Priggel, Kennedi McVay, Evan Montgomery, & Langdon Scheeter. (Back row): Katie Webb, Logan Rose, Myles Trankler, & John Crippen.

