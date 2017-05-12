SoutheastHEALTH Celebrates Employee Milestones

SoutheastHEALTH celebrated its 48th annual STAR (Southeast Talent And Recognition) Employee Service Awards Banquet recently at Rays Plaza Conference Center in Cape. Southeast honored 323 employees for five-year increments of service ranging from five to 45 years. Combined, these dedicated employees have provided an outstanding 4,405 years of compassionate and skilled service to patients and the organization.

SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman welcomed guests and shared highlights of the organization over the past year. These include:

 Adding more than 20 physicians across the system in five specialties  Building a new Emergency Department and Behavioral Health Unit at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County  Working on a plan to expand our Behavioral Health services in Cape with a joint venture  Constructing a new Cardiac Pavilion at Southeast Hospital  Rolling out a new IT platform later this year that further SoutheastHEALTHs mission of practicing best medicine  Partnering with Washington Universitys Cardiothoracic Surgery Division and Pathology Division and  Introducing a narrow network health plan designed to help employers lower their cost of healthcare. Southeast is now working with 16 employers that have more than 6,500 employees and 15,000 covered lives.

Bateman emphasized that there is not a single department or person in our organization who hasnt contributed to making these initiatives a reality.

When we are stronger this community gets stronger, Bateman said.

Just as the generations that came before us made SoutheastHEALTH a regional healthcare powerhouse we want to do the same for the generations that come after us. Our forward thinking strategy is designed to make us strong for the future.