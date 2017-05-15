Congratulations to 18 new American citizens

When it comes to covering government and politics, the annual Naturalization ceremony is one of our favorite events of the year.

This year, 18 people from 11 countries became U.S. citizens.

Each person had "paid their dues", learned the culture, history and language of our country and pledged their allegiance, officially, to the United States. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. administered the oath of citizenship. Dr. Carlos Vargas, the president of Southeast Missouri State University made some remarks at the ceremony, after receiving his citizenship last year.

According to a story by Mark Bliss, the nation's new citizens came from Mexico, Zimbabwe, Germany, India, Philippines, Pakistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Thailand and the People's Republic of China.

Several of the new citizens offered a few words as to why they became citizens. Most of them expressed their admiration for this country, and pride to have become citizens.

Bliss reported on a man named Jessey Silvanus Vemula, who grew up in India. Now a pastor for a Baptist church in Bloomfield, Missouri, he said becoming a naturalized resident offers him "a great opportunity."

Vemula said other nations don't offer the freedom that is available in this country.

"You don't realize how wonderful it is," he said of those who grew up in the United States.

Limbaugh said his role as judge requires him to often see people at their worst. But at the naturalization ceremonies, "This is the day we see people at their best," Limbaugh said.

Congratulations to all who received citizenship.