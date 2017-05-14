Mother's Day laughs

Editor's note: The following is our annual editorial for Mother's Day.

Every year, we dutifully and thankfully acknowledge our mothers.

We buy gifts.

We select greeting cards that say the nicest things.

We become part of the crowd at our favorite restaurant.

We make a special day in every way we can.

Which is exactly what we ought to be doing today.

One of the greatest gifts anyone can receive is a mother's smile.

So how about today we try to create a few grins? Just imagine if some famous mothers had spoken these words:

* Paul Revere's mother: "I don't care where you think you have to go, young man. Midnight is past your curfew!"

* Mona Lisa's mother: "After all that money your father and I spent on braces, Mona, that's the biggest smile you can give us?"

* Christopher Columbus' mother: "I don't care what you've discovered, Christopher. You still could have written!"

* Batman's mother: "It's a nice car, Bruce, but do you realize how much the insurance is going to be?"

* Albert Einstein's mother: "But, Albert, it's your senior picture. Can't you do something about your hair?"

* Thomas Edison's mother: "Of course I'm proud that you invented the electric light bulb, Thomas. Now turn off that light and get to bed!"

Have a wonderful Mother's Day.