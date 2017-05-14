4x4 - 5-14-17

Lick Creek, Illinois

Joshua Buchheit

Lick Creek, Illinois

Today is Mother's Day. What female figure has had the largest effect on your life?

My mom. She was always there for me.

If you were the director of a zoo and a new animal was born, what animal would you want it to be and what would you name it?

Cuddly the Kangaroo.

What do you think Missouri is most famous for?

Cardinals.

If you could create a new holiday, what would it be?

Festivus Day.

Steve Gilbert

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

Today is Mother's Day. What female figure has had the largest effect on your life?

To be quite honest, I'd have to say my ex-wife. For 13 years, she was the best mother. She influenced me to be even better on my own.

If you were the director of a zoo and a new animal was born, what animal would you want it to be and what would you name it?

I would want a polar bear named Coke.

What do you think Missouri is most famous for?

Cup 'n' Cork.

If you could create a new holiday, what would it be?

Marvel day, I just like the movies.

Tabitha Harris

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

Today is Mother's Day. What female figure has had the largest effect on your life?

My grandmother. She was the best, whether it was wisdom, loyalty, anything.

If you were the director of a zoo and a new animal was born, what animal would you want it to be and what would you name it?

Safari the Lion.

What do you think Missouri is most famous for?

The St. Louis Arch.

If you could create a new holiday, what would it be?

Animal Day. There aren't any holidays for animals.

Clayton Reynolds

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

Today is Mother's Day. What female figure has had the largest effect on your life?

My mom, for all the stuff she did for me along the way and all the stuff I put her through.

If you were the director of a zoo and a new animal was born, what animal would you want it to be and what would you name it?

I'd want a T-Rex, just to bring those back. T-Rex 2.0.

What do you think Missouri is most famous for?

Our unstable weather.

If you could create a new holiday, what would it be?

Sleep Day.