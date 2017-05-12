Wiles excellent choice for dean

For 16 years, I had a close association with Southeast Missouri State University. Close enough to be given the Distinguished Service Award. In the mid-1980's, long before I accepted management positions with KFVS12, Dr. Charles Wiles invited me to be a speaker at a Southeast media function. I left Cape Girardeau extremely impressed with the professionalism of the event. Years later, when I was just starting with KFVS12, Dr. Wiles called me to remind me of the event. He introduced me to his wife, Dr. Judy Wiles, a department business chair at Southeast.

What is so impressive about Dr. Judy Wiles is her amazing focus and ability to teach the real world of marketing and advertising. I read in the Missourian now that she has been named interim dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business. Apparently, the three finalists interviewed in February were not acceptable. Southeast will start another national search as early as this fall.

Retiring President Ken Dobbins was very proud of the amazing accomplishments of Southeast during his tenure. Many meetings were started by President Dobbins saying that Southeast Missouri State was the first choice of students.

The first choice for the Dean of the Harrison College of Business should be Dr. Judy Wiles. She is an amazing talent who keeps the university on the cutting edge of today's business changes. There is no need to look elsewhere. There is no need for another national search. Dr. Judy Wiles is the right choice.

MIKE SMYTHE, Milford, Ohio