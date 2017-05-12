Southeast confers degrees to more than 1,300

More than 1,300 students will become graduates tomorrow.

If you're in town to celebrate Saturday's graduation, we offer our welcome.

If you're one of the graduates, we offer our congratulations.

By now, whether you're a graduate or undergraduate, whether you're an English Major or History, today is the end of an educational marathon. You made it. You endured.

Enjoy this weekend, celebrate your accomplishment. You've more than earned a day or two to celebrate.

For those thinking about going to the graduation ceremonies, we offer a reminder that for the first time, there will be two separate ceremonies this year. This move was to accommodate the large crowds, to make it safer and more enjoyable.

Graduates from the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services will participate in a ceremony at 10 a.m.

Graduates in the College of Business, College of Education and College of Science, Technology and Agriculture will take part in a 2 p.m. ceremony, according to the release. Both will take place at the Show Me Center. And both ceremonies will be significantly shorter than ceremonies in the past.

Louise Bodenheimer, professor of art, will deliver the 10 a.m. commencement address.

Julie Ray, who chairs the department of elementary, early and special education, will present the 2 p.m. address.

According to reporting by Mark Bliss, officials said 343 students will graduate with honors, including 82 who will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade-point average); 97 who will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative GPA); 163 who will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative GPA); and one who will graduate with honors in an associate-degree program.

Again, we express congratulations to all of the graduates. Enjoy the day and be safe.