Cape Mom Tirelessly Dedicated to Family and Community Support

Being a dedicated mother of three young children is, in itself, a full-time job! However, working tirelessly outside of the home nights; in support of the local community is quite a feat. My remarkable daughter, Gabrielle Noland, lives her life with strength and courage. She starts each day with determination and creativity. Gabrielle is humble and proud; she has a heroic spirit.

Gabrielle Noland is beautiful inside and out. Doing what you love everyday is a great achievement for a young Mother. She spends numerous sleepless nights and endless days giving. This is my dedication of love to my only daughter, Gabrielle. I could NOT let another year go by without expressing what a wonderful difference Gabrielle has made to the lives of those she touches!