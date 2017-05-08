- 'They just voted for Elijah': Openly gay student named Central prom king (5/4/17)2
- Brothers accused of running huge marijuana operation in Perryville (5/4/17)4
- Police: Woman set husband's bed on fire with him in it (5/7/17)3
- Severe floods ravage Doniphan, Van Buren; river at Cape keeps rising (5/2/17)
- Up to $20K reward for information leading to arrest/conviction in Bollinger Co. arson case (5/7/17)
- Benton man accused of rape of two girls, 12 and 13 (5/5/17)
- Cape police charge man with sexual abuse of a child (5/5/17)
- Cresting today: River to reach 46 feet, sixth-biggest recorded flood in Cape (5/7/17)
- Federal suit: Lack of medical care by jailers led to woman's death (5/9/17)1
- Jackson group wants more time to save school buildings; Link says it's too far into process (5/4/17)
Cape Mom Tirelessly Dedicated to Family and Community Support
Being a dedicated mother of three young children is, in itself, a full-time job! However, working tirelessly outside of the home nights; in support of the local community is quite a feat. My remarkable daughter, Gabrielle Noland, lives her life with strength and courage. She starts each day with determination and creativity. Gabrielle is humble and proud; she has a heroic spirit.
Gabrielle Noland is beautiful inside and out. Doing what you love everyday is a great achievement for a young Mother. She spends numerous sleepless nights and endless days giving. This is my dedication of love to my only daughter, Gabrielle. I could NOT let another year go by without expressing what a wonderful difference Gabrielle has made to the lives of those she touches!