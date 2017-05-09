Out of the past: May 9

1992

An artist whose works were withdrawn from an exhibit at Gallery 100 calls it censorship, while gallery officials say they simply removed pieces patrons would find offensive. Two drawings submitted by T.M. Hughes were removed from the exhibit by members of the Arts Council executive committee.

Nationally syndicated radio talk-show personality Rush Limbaugh III, a native of Cape Girardeau, will deliver the commencement speech at Cape Girardeau Central High School's June 5 graduation at the Show Me Center.

1967

High bids on the initial phase of the renovation of May Greene School were tabled last night by the school board, which agreed it should move on to seek bids on three other building projects; these include construction of an annex at Central High School, a covered walkway connecting the high school and Central Junior High and renovation of Washington School.

The terraces built in the 1930s at Common Pleas Courthouse Park are deeply eroded and almost barren of grass in several places. Decayed tree stumps stand inches above the ground where trees have been cut down. Untended vines cover the band shell. The park is badly in need of some tender, loving care.

1942

Baptists of Southeast Missouri, meeting yesterday at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, voted to conduct a special campaign in June to raise $3,000 toward the purchase price of Cape Girardeau property that will serve as headquarters for the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation. The E.L. Markham dwelling, 465 N. Pacific St., is under consideration for purchase.

With a program designed to show how service clubs may render more assistance in the war effort, delegates of the eighth district of Optimist International open their one-day convention in Cape Girardeau with an attendance of over 250. The district embraces the eastern half of Missouri and the southern half of Illinois.

1917

The prospecting for kaolin and fire clay on the Braun and Boon farms in Cape Girardeau County is being pushed vigorously by the Laclede-Christy Clay Products Co. of St. Louis. Large gangs of men are at work, several of those employed being residents of Jackson.

The Clifton Candy Shop on West Broadway has been remodeled and enlarged into one of the most attractive stores in Cape Girardeau. Elmer Clifton, proprietor, has installed tete-a-tete booths that are finished in mission style and are particularly pleasing and comfortable. Light lunches, creams and ices of all kinds are served, as well as sodas of all flavors.

-- Sharon K. Sanders