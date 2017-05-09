Grandfather's ashes among items stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A man allegedly stole several items from a Springfield home, including a box containing the ashes of the victim's grandfather.

The Springfield News-Leader reported 32-year-old Carl Jackson was charged last week with first-degree burglary after police said he stole from a Springfield family last month and sold their belongings.

Court documents said Jackson and another man broke into the house April 25 and gathered up items such as a gun, electronics and the ashes of the victim's grandfather. The suspects fled the scene on their bicycles when one of the residents got home.

Jackson told police he sold many of the items he stole.

Police have not recovered the stolen ashes as of last week.

Jackson is being held in the Greene County Jail on $50,000 bond.