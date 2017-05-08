VBS at First General Baptist Cape

VBS 2017 Galactic Starveyors at First General Baptist church

Dates: Sunday, June 4 through Thursday June 8. Time: 6:00 p.m.  8:30 p.m. Ages: 3 years to 6th grade. Location: 1812 Cape LaCroix Rd. Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. REGISTER ONLINE TODAY! Or pick up a registration form at FGB or call the church office at 573-334-2234 from 9-2 Mon-Friday.

THEME: At GALACTIC STARVEYOURS VBS you will discover the incredible mysteries of the final frontier. In VBS you will meet the Creator who created the visible and the invisible! Taste snacks like Moon Rocks. Play games like Planet Pass. Create crafts like Galactic Kaleidoscopes. You will sing songs like Over the Moon. In Bible class you will learn how God created YOU and about Gods promise to help you. See you there!

capefgb.com