- 'They just voted for Elijah': Openly gay student named Central prom king (5/4/17)2
- Brothers accused of running huge marijuana operation in Perryville (5/4/17)4
- Severe floods ravage Doniphan, Van Buren; river at Cape keeps rising (5/2/17)
- Police: Woman set husband's bed on fire with him in it (5/7/17)3
- Up to $20K reward for information leading to arrest/conviction in Bollinger Co. arson case (5/7/17)
- Benton man accused of rape of two girls, 12 and 13 (5/5/17)
- Cape police charge man with sexual abuse of a child (5/5/17)
- River forecast to rise to near-record; floods close more highways (5/1/17)1
- 'Paid their dues': 18 take oath of citizenship at Cape courthouse ceremony (5/2/17)7
- Jackson group wants more time to save school buildings; Link says it's too far into process (5/4/17)
VBS at First General Baptist Cape
VBS 2017 Galactic Starveyors at First General Baptist church
Dates: Sunday, June 4 through Thursday June 8. Time: 6:00 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Ages: 3 years to 6th grade. Location: 1812 Cape LaCroix Rd. Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. REGISTER ONLINE TODAY! Or pick up a registration form at FGB or call the church office at 573-334-2234 from 9-2 Mon-Friday.
THEME: At GALACTIC STARVEYOURS VBS you will discover the incredible mysteries of the final frontier. In VBS you will meet the Creator who created the visible and the invisible! Taste snacks like Moon Rocks. Play games like Planet Pass. Create crafts like Galactic Kaleidoscopes. You will sing songs like Over the Moon. In Bible class you will learn how God created YOU and about Gods promise to help you. See you there!
capefgb.com