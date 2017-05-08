*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Cape Noon Optimist Club Donates $500 to SEMO Prom Mothers

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, May 8, 2017
User-submitted story by Cape Noon Optimist Club
Members of the Cape Noon Optimist Board donate $500 to members of the SEMO Prom Mothers Association.

Recently the Cape Noon Optimist Club donated $500 to the SEMO Prom Mothers who specialize in donating Free Prom Dresses for students in southeast Missouri who may not be able to afford the cost of a dress. The Cape Noon Optimist Club is dedicated to improving the lives of local youth through financial and voluntary contributions.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: