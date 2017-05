Cape Noon Optimist Club Donates $500 to SEMO Prom Mothers

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

Recently the Cape Noon Optimist Club donated $500 to the SEMO Prom Mothers who specialize in donating Free Prom Dresses for students in southeast Missouri who may not be able to afford the cost of a dress. The Cape Noon Optimist Club is dedicated to improving the lives of local youth through financial and voluntary contributions.