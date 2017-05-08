Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc Psi Eta Zeta Chapter March for Babies

For 45 years, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has partnered with the March of Dimes to help ensure that babies are born healthy. On May 6, 2017, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Psi Eta Zeta Chapter participated in the Cape Girardeau event and raised over $450 to the March of Dimes. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, Psi Eta Zeta chapter has participated in this event for the past 7 years.