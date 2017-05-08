*Menu
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc Psi Eta Zeta Chapter March for Babies

Monday, May 8, 2017
User-submitted story by Carmelia Coney
Pictured left to right, Sorority members, Carmelia Coney, Victoria Wilson, Courtney Jordan, Kawonder Moore, and Jessica Wilkins.

For 45 years, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has partnered with the March of Dimes to help ensure that babies are born healthy. On May 6, 2017, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Psi Eta Zeta Chapter participated in the Cape Girardeau event and raised over $450 to the March of Dimes. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, Psi Eta Zeta chapter has participated in this event for the past 7 years.

Carmelia Coney enjoyed being a kid again, having her face painted at the March for Babies event.
