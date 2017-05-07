Up to $20K reward for information leading to arrest/conviction in Bollinger Co. arson case

On April 28, 2016, a large fire caused major damage to the B&B Timber Co. in Glenallen, Missouri.

Circumstances of the fire resulted in an investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office, which concluded the fire was arson.

An award of $5,000 is available from the Missouri Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.

An additional award of $15,000 in private donations also is being offered.

A person could receive up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the arson case.

Tips may be called into the arson hotline at (800) 392-7766 or to the Bollinger County Sheriffs Department at (573) 238-2633.

Pertinent address:

B&B Timber Co., Glenallen, Mo.