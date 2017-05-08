Reading program expansion builds on impressive data

For years, everyone from educators to community leaders and parents have voiced the need to get more books into the hands of more students. Reading awakens the imagination and provides entertainment, which is wonderful. Equally important, we have always been told that more reading improves students' grades. Now, we have the data to prove that, indeed, it does have an influence on grades. The United Way of Southeast Missouri has reported such success in its Read to Succeed program that it will expand into a Read to Excel program.

Facilitated by the DeltaCorps Regional Authority, the expanded program, which will launch next year, will target students in grades two through six who are reading below grade level and focus on getting them where they need to be. Based on its predecessor, it should expect its efforts to be rewarded with progress.

"We now have data demonstrating those students who were in kindergarten and first grade [when the program began] and are now in third and fourth grade have the highest reading proficiency of any of the other cohorts," United Way executive director Elizabeth Shelton said. The program has been implemented to kindergartners and first-graders in all of Cape Girardeau's public schools.

As Southeast Missourian reporter Tyler Graef wrote, the goal of the program is to advance participating students at least one additional grade level and reading at grade level by the end of next year.

We love this dedication to students because we know education is one key to a prosperous future. The success that Read to Succeed has already shown did not come haphazardly; it came by design. It is the result of people who value education and the children they serve -- and who came up with a plan. None of it happens without volunteers.

Robin Koetting, program manager, said about 100 to 125 people volunteer to tutor children every semester. We thank them for their support. We also join in with Read to Succeed in asking for more volunteers for the Read to Expand program. Going the extra mile always requires extra help, and Shelton said they need at least twice the number of volunteers for this new phase to get these older students to grade level and beyond.

A job well done, everyone. We look forward to your continued success, keeping in mind that when children succeed, we all succeed.