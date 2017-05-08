Roundabout is a problem

Regarding the obnoxious advertising and dangerous landscaping of roundabout(s), specifically at Independence Street and Gordonville Road:

US Department of Transportation says:

The landscaping of the roundabout and approaches should:

* Minimize introducing hazards to the intersection, such as trees, poles, walls, guide rail, statues, or large rocks;

* Avoid obscuring the form of the roundabout or the signing to the driver;

* Maintain adequate sight distances;

National Safety Council says:

Defensive driving, as defined by the National Safety Council's Defensive Driving Course:

"It is a form of training for motor vehicle drivers that goes beyond mastery of the rules of the road and the basic mechanics of driving. Its aim is to reduce the risk of collision by anticipating dangerous situations, despite adverse conditions or the mistakes of others. This can be achieved through adherence to a variety of general guidelines, such as following the assured clear distance ahead and two second rules, as well as the practice of specific driving techniques."

The city council should expect me to voice my strong disagreement of its use of the roundabout center island(s). The city and Montgomery Bank should expect me to file formal complaint with MODOT, the US Department of Transportation, and the NTSB.

All the roundabouts are screwed up in one way or another, but this one takes the cake.

Roundabouts are for promoting safe traffic flow and nothing should hinder that mission, period.

There needs to be a speed bump across E. Rodney! The curvature at that point does not result in essential lower vehicle speeds.

DAVID C. EPPS, Cape Girardeau