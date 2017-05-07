- 'They just voted for Elijah': Openly gay student named Central prom king (5/4/17)2
GT - 4x4 5-7-17
Julie Cook
Los Angeles
What hobby would you get into if time and money weren't an issue?
Interior decorating.
If you could turn any activity into an Olympic sport, what would you have a good chance at winning a medal for?
Reading.
What would be your first question after waking up from being cryogenically frozen for 100 years?
Where am I?
What form of art do you enjoy most?
Photography. Black and white.
Kamaria Pearson
Cape Girardeau
What hobby would you get into if time and money weren't an issue?
Real estate, like buying and selling houses. I think that's so awesome.
If you could turn any activity into an Olympic sport, what would you have a good chance at winning a medal for?
Spelling.
What would be your first question after waking up from being cryogenically frozen for 100 years?
What happened?
What form of art do you enjoy most?
Music. I've actually been involved with music since elementary.
Lizbe Knote
Cape Girardeau
What hobby would you get into if time and money weren't an issue?
Competitive sailing.
If you could turn any activity into an Olympic sport, what would you have a good chance at winning a medal for?
Mathematics.
What would be your first question after waking up from being cryogenically frozen for 100 years?
Do the computers of today communicate with the computers back when I was a child?
What form of art do you enjoy most?
Music! I love to go to the performances at the River Campus.
Travis Dumey
New Hamburg, Missouri
What hobby would you get into if time and money weren't an issue?
Probably land travel in my Jeep.
If you could turn any activity into an Olympic sport, what would you have a good chance at winning a medal for?
Jeeping.
What would be your first question after waking up from being cryogenically frozen for 100 years?
Where's the bathroom?
What form of art do you enjoy most?
Music.
