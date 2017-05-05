- 'They just voted for Elijah': Openly gay student named Central prom king (5/4/17)2
First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Church
On Sunday, April 30, nine 1st Communicants entered Guardian Angel Church and changed their lives for ever for the better. At 10 am Mass, the second graders made their First Holy Communion. They entered the church with their parents on either side, girls dressed in beautiful dresses and the boys in suits or shirt and ties. They were very excited for this next stage of their life. Pictured front row left to right are: Westyn Keller, Lucia Dittmer, Eva LeGrand, Ellie Montgomery, & Jonah Dirnberger. Middle row (l-r): Weston Woods, Porter Gadberry, Weston Klipfel, & Blaine Jolley. Back row (l-r): Mrs. Michelle Priggel (Guardian Angel School Religion teacher), Mrs. Sherry Mitchem (PSR teacher), Rev. Randolph Tochtrop, & Mrs. Katrina Kluesner (Guardian Angel School Principal). (picture credit to Barry Gray, Cheekwood Studios)