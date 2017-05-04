Chloe Diesel has been gone 30 (editing with time) hours now.

Please share her photo to help find her.

She's 17, still in highschool. Probably has a pink backpack, black glasses, a black leather coat with gray hood, skinny jeans, and black converse.

Someone thinks they seen her early this morning walking in Jackson, Missouri but another thinks they seen her at the truck stop in Scott City, Missouri last night.

Please call me 573-837-8408, her mother 573-837-9748, her grandmother 618-919-2575, or the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department 573-243-3551 if you know where she is to help confirm she is still alive.