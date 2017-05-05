Peter Kinder recognized by area Boy Scouts

Peter Kinder, who has lived a life in the political arena, is known for many things.

His staunch conservatism. His toughness and outspokenness. His public speaking.

But what many people may not know about the former Lt. governor and state senator is his passion for the Boy Scouts.

A former Eagle Scout, Kinder was recognized recently by the local Boy Scouts at the Dr. James A. Kinder Jr. Good Scout Community Dinner.

Kinder credited his father with instilling in him a sense of determination, which he said coincided with lessons he learned from scouting.

He said scouting is about "socializing young men, channeling aggression into useful pursuits throughout their lives."

Kinder, who obtained the Eagle Scout rank in 1969, has remained loyal to the scouts over the years.

Congratulations to Kinder on the recognition, but also to the organization that continues its legacy, with an army of volunteers, of teaching strong values to boys and young men within our communities.