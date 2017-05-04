*Menu
Cape Girardeau Sam's Club Dotates $1500

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, May 4, 2017
User-submitted story by Margaret Tallent, Cape Girardeau Baptist Association
Representing the South Cape Community event(left to right) Rev. Mark Anderson, Rev. Bill Joyce, Rev. George Smith, Shelly Moore, Josh Crain(Sam's Club), Robert Harris, Rev. Marvin Wormington, Katie Bredesen, Joann Lester and Marcus Johnson.

Sam's Club donates $1500 to the South Cape Community Tent Revival to be held May 15-19 at 805 Hackberry(behind Southside Baptist Church) in Cape Girardeau.

On Saturday, May 20 the community is invited to the Chick-fil-A Summer Praise Concert/Revival Picnic, 10am - 2pm(same location) with free hotdog lunch, free praise & worship music, personal testimonies, jump houses, games and face painting.

