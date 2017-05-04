Cape Girardeau Sam's Club Dotates $1500

Sam's Club donates $1500 to the South Cape Community Tent Revival to be held May 15-19 at 805 Hackberry(behind Southside Baptist Church) in Cape Girardeau.

On Saturday, May 20 the community is invited to the Chick-fil-A Summer Praise Concert/Revival Picnic, 10am - 2pm(same location) with free hotdog lunch, free praise & worship music, personal testimonies, jump houses, games and face painting.