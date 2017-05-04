Flooding a reminder to following safety guidelines

As everyone knows, we've had quite a bit of rain and flash floods recently. The rain continues to fall, with many areas -- especially to our south and west -- seeing unprecedented rain and flooding. Floods have taken two lives in Southeast Missouri already.

So it's a good time to review flood safety.

More people die from flooding than from thunderstorms, because people underestimate the power of water over roadways.

Here are a few informational items, courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

* More than half of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near floodwaters.

* The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is driving an automobile through water and being swept downstream.

* Six inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock over an adult.

* Twelve inches of rushing water can carry off a small car, and 2 feet can carry away most vehicles.

Also be aware, that even if you are familiar with a road or low-water bridge, you don't know whether that road or bridge has been damaged. This can elevate the danger. Never drive through running water over a roadway. It's just not safe.

Floodwater doesn't just present dangers to drowning. The water is unusually polluted and is not safe to swim or wade into. Also, be mindful of the weather forecast, particularly if you're camping. Small rivers and streams can rise very quickly.

Please don't underestimate the dangers of flooding. High water causes plenty of damage to possessions, homes and nature; please don't let it take your life, too.