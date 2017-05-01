Isle Casino honored by Department of Defense for patriotic support

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, announced that Isle Casino Cape Girardeau was honored with a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of its employees serving in the National Guard and Reserves.

Shaun Means, Slot Supervisor at the casino, was nominated by Pfc. John Welch, a Slot Attendant and a Military Policeman with the 1137th Military Police Company, Missouri Army National Guard.

Shaun has been immensely helpful in regards to both my civilian and military careers. Welch said. He has been very supportive with regard to the demands of my military service, and reassures that my job is secure if I am ever deployed with the Army.

The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nations call to serve, said Admiral Lee Metcalf (Ret.), Missouri ESGR State Chair. Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nations Guard and Reserve units.

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau is proud to be an employer that believes in being good neighbors. This means, in addition to donating funds and supporting services to community groups, it is committed to a work environment that promotes equal employment opportunities.

ESGR seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. Paramount to ESGR's mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.