'The True Jesus' an important book by David Limbaugh

Congratulations to David Limbaugh, who has written another bestseller. His latest book, The True Jesus, sits at No. 5 on The New York Times Best Sellers list in the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction category and No. 4 in Hardcover Nonfiction.

The authors newest book comes on the heels of his 2015 success, The Emmaus Code: Finding Jesus in the Old Testament. The True Jesus focuses on the same Christ but moves from the Old Testament Scriptures to the four Gospels in the New Testament. Initially, Limbaugh wanted to delve into the Savior throughout the entire New Testament, but because it would have been huge area to cover, he narrowed in on Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

As Tyler Graef reported in the Southeast Missourian, The book includes contextual history of the time between the Old and New Testaments as well as an examination of the literary qualities of the New Testament. He added, But the books purpose is a deeper understanding and appreciation of the figure of Jesus.

When discussing the book, Limbaugh does not hold back. He introduces Jesus as Deity, not simply a man to be admired. Jesus, Limbaugh said, is not subject to what we want to make Him. He is, rather, who He said He is.

I think there is too much of a tendency in our culture to try to conform Jesus to the popular culture and to make him into something we want to make him instead of conforming ourselves to him, said Limbaugh, who went on to identify Jesus as fully God and fully man, not just a great prophet. He asserts people struggle with this because they would then have to live up to His standard. We must, he asserts, rely on being made righteous by Him.

Producing bestselling books, particularly in this go, go, go social media culture, is no small feat. Doing it more than once on the topic of Jesus is even more admirable. Some say people are moving away from faith rather than toward it. The success of The True Jesus begs to differ. Limbaugh has tapped into something for which peoples hearts apparently still long; however, he wants his book to be just a spark that provokes people to get to know Jesus personally by reading the Scriptures themselves. His ultimate goal, he says, is inspiring readers to read the Gospels for themselves because only there will you encounter the true Jesus.

We wish Limbaugh continued success and encourage everyone to get a copy and see what the praise is all about.

