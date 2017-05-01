*Menu
Karen Miller Jackson Leadership Scholarship

Monday, May 1, 2017
User-submitted story by Murray State University
2017 recipients of the Karen Miller Jackson Leadership Scholarship were awarded to members of the Beta Nu chapter of Alpha Sigma Alpha. The award was established in 2010 to recognize outstanding student leaders in the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority at Murray State University. Standing L to R  Emma Cook, business administration, Marble Hill, Mo.; Karen M. Jackson, advisor and Murray State University nursing graduate. Sitting L to R  Jessica Louis, nursing, Grover, Mo.; McKenzie Courtney, nursing, Arlington, Ky., 2015 recipient.

2017 recipients of the Karen Miller Jackson Leadership Scholarship were awarded to members of the Beta Nu chapter of Alpha Sigma Alpha. The award was established in 2010 to recognize outstanding student leaders in the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority at Murray State University in Murray, Ky.

Standing L to R  Emma Cook, business administration, Marble Hill, Mo.; Karen M. Jackson, advisor and Murray State University nursing graduate.

Sitting L to R  Jessica Louis, nursing, Grover, Mo.; McKenzie Courtney, nursing, Arlington, Ky., 2015 recipient.

