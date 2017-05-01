Good Shepherd turns 50
Fifty years ago Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel was the new church kid on the block along the Cape Rock Drive and Bel Air hillside. On Sunday, May 7, the congregation will mark its golden anniversary with a friendship banquet at the Osage Centre.
Co-chaired by Weldon and Joann Hilpert, the arrangments committee has sent invitations to area charter members and those residing in Colorado, New York, Kansas, Illinois, Florida, Ohio and Texas.
Actually, 50 is not all that old when it comes to church history. Trinity Church in Egypt Mills is observing its 150th anniversary this year, and Trinity Church at Themis and Frederick was organized as a town mission of Hanover Lutheran Church in 1854 by five charter members.
When Good Shepherds 209 members signed the charter in 1967, St. Andrew Lutheran Church was already 10 years old, and Westminster Presbyterian Church at nearby Perryville Road opened its doors four years before Good Shepherd.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
Space guidelines for TBY columns necessitate condensing a half-century of church history into a capsule of memories. Here I will focus on the earlier years in areas of music and fellowship activities:
Remembering ... the first choir (about a dozen of us) when we sang from the balcony where the organ was installed (not far from the furnace equipment). It was a joyful but heated experience. Alberta Buschmann was our patient director and Carolyn Fiedler our first organist. Other organists include Marty Roth, Dorothy Evans, Joyce Macke and Jim Wunderlich. William (Bill) Suedekum was a fine vocalist.
Remembering ... youth (boys and girls) softball games played on Good Shepherd field along Cape Rock Drive on Sunday afternoons. Teams from Trinity, St. Andrew and Hanover churches participated in the summertime league. Pastors joined in as team players or umpires and moms and dads brought folding chairs to watch and cheer for their sons and daughters.
Remembering ... the competitive inter-church Dart Ball League the Mens Club supported through many seasons, guided by the efforts of Walter Fiehler, Tex Bruns, Dan Mueller, Brand Bock, H. W. Meyr, Howard Bock, Harold Meyr and dozens of other game enthusiasts.
Remembering ... Ladies Guild, an affiliate of the Lutheran Womens Missionary League, was organized that first year. Led by Lucille Frank and Alma Ludwig, president and vice president, the 22 charter members began fulfilling their commitment to foster Christian love and felloship and to assist in congregational activities. Mighty Mites, a fundraiser for mission needs, has continued to be a popular project of members through 50 years.
Good Shepherd has been led in ministry by five pastors, beginning with the founder, the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, who conducted the first service on New Years Day, 1967, in a house across the street from the chapel. Completing the clergy list are the Revs. Alan Bachert, William Matzat, Barry Pfanstiel, and the current pastor, Wesont Wildhauer.
Leaving Trinity Church after 37 years to help launch a sister congregation in Capes north side was not an easy decision, but it was the right one for the Bock family. My husband, Howard, was honored to serve as president the first two years. Browsing through the roster of charter members (from Alyea through Windisch), I fondly recall some of the family names: Boren, Boyd, Bryant, Buschmann, Cotner, Evans, Fiehler, Gaither, Gray, Haertling, Huckstep, Kelley, Koch, Ludwig, Meyr, Moore, Newcomer, Prevallet, Pinkston, Polack, Rauh, Reynolds, Schilling, Schuessler, Schack, Schwab, Siebert, Sprenger, Strom, Train, Voges, Ware, Weber and Wenskay.
When I was a teenager, I thought 50-year-olds were ancient history. But when I hit the half-century mark, I changed my mind, more than ready to adopt the popular slogan, Life begins at 50. It is my hope and prayer that this saying proves prophetic for Good Shepherd as well.
More to explore
-
George Floyd Scholarship Announced at Southeast Missouri State6On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
Man claims coronavirus diagnosis to avoid arrest, failsWielding a false COVID-19 diagnosis as a weapon has resulted in a felony charge against a Jackson man. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, Duane Ratliff, 45, was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him...
-
-
One local COVID-19 case connected to Lake of Ozarks party16One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a group of Cape Girardeau community members and Southeast Missouri State University students who attended a Lake of the Ozarks boat party May 29th to May 31, according to a press release from the...
-
EMAA to distribute food in weekly program through JuneWeekly food distribution programs are underway throughout June, in an effort by East Missouri Action Agency to get produce out to those in need in multiple locations, including Cape Girardeau and Missouri towns Marble Hill and Perryville, among...
-
Cape County History Center to reopen, add research annexFor five years, the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson has served as a resource for people looking to learn more about the region's rich history. Now, in addition to existing display cases in the main Center, a...
-
11th coronavirus death reported in Scott County1Scott County health officials reported the 11th death in the county because of COVID-19 on Friday. Officials in the county have confirmed 117 cases -- two new cases Friday -- of the disease associated with coronavirus. Seventy-seven patients have...
-
500 sign up for virus testing event in CapeMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. "My understanding is the...
-
Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials sayA multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years. The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog...
-
Naylor boy drowns in Black River; river is higher than normalA Naylor, Missouri, boy drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Black River. The boy, 9, was attempting to swim to an island across the river channel when he began to struggle at about 4:40 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol...
-
Absentee ballots change school board outcome3Proving the adage "every vote counts," official vote results from a Cape Girardeau School Board race changed one winner from the unofficial results after Tuesday's voting. Tony Smee, who on election night appeared to have kept his seat on the board...
-
A chick, a hen, a human: Backyard chickens are fun and practicalBackyard chickens aren't just for pastoral country settings anymore. In Cape Girardeau, a city ordinance allows for up to six female chickens on a given property, and that can make for a great setup. Dustin and Jennifer Schroeder and their two sons,...
-
-
E-waste recyling day scheduled for Tuesday in Sikeston; no cost to drop off various itemsSIKESTON, Mo. -- Area residents looking for an easy way to properly dispose of their electronics will have the opportunity to so during the upcoming e-Waste 2020 Recycling Day. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
UPDATED: Nasal swab coronavirus testing to be done today in Cape GirardeauMore than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. My understanding is the...
-
Local tax receipts running ahead of 2019 despite coronavirus4Cape Girardeau sales tax receipts for the first half of 2020 are running slightly ahead of where they were this time last year, despite disruption in many retail businesses this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the countys use-tax...
-
Wrongful-death suit filed after Nov. 30 drownings in Bollinger County3After two children drowned in Little Whitewater Creek near Patton, Missouri, during flash flooding Nov. 30, a wrongful-death claim has been levied in Bollinger County Circuit Court seeking joint and several liability against the county and the...
-
Four Southeast undergrads to participate in Federal Justice Fellowship pilot programFour Southeast Missouri State University students were chosen to participate in the first Federal Judge Fellowship this summer at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Southeast alumna Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni...
-
Sixth Stoddard County patient dies of coronavirusA Stoddard County, Missouri, resident died from COVID-19 on Thursday as 15 new cases of the disease were reported in the region. No information was available about the Stoddard County case. The county has confirmed 103 cases of the disease...
-
Jackson announces July Fourth holiday trash scheduleAlthough its still almost a month away, the Jackson Public Works Department has announced its trash collection schedule for the July Fourth holiday. Because Independence Day is on a Saturday, the citys trash collection routes before and after the...
-
-
-
-
-
-
School board members, tax issues decided in region2Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received...
-
Arrest warrants issued after Bollinger County investigation into death of 8-year-old girl with special needs4More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan...
-
-
Most read 6/2/20Effects of local George Floyd demonstration discussed at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting4Almost 24 hours after demonstrators marched along Broadway to protest of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, members of Cape...
-
-
Most read 6/1/20Local demonstrators express solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement9In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation....
-
Most read 5/31/20Gov. Parson activates National Guard following violent protests in Missouri2ST. LOUIS (AP) Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck...
-