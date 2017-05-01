*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Mid- to Late-Archaic artifact discovered

TBY ~ Steven Bender
Monday, May 1, 2017
Cutline-File Credit:Submitted photo

After finding my first arrowhead by accident three years ago, going afield in search of more artifacts has become an addiction. Those who roam disked fields for artifacts know what Im talking about, and before I say any more, I want to thank the landowners for their letting me search for these ancient pieces.

This spring I took my chocolate Lab, Abbie, for a walk along a field that has been fallow for two years. We were enjoying the morning when I saw a rock along the field edge, and when I got closer my heart must have beaten triple-time.

Most of the pieces I find have become fragments due to farming, and thats understandable, so to find a complete projectile point is thrilling. Once home and after a good rock cleaning, I looked in my reference book to learn the point is a Godar. The point takes its name from Al Godar, who in 1940 found similar points on his family farm in Calhoun County, Illinois.

The Middle- to Late-Archaic people would have made this style of projectile point from 3,000 to 4,500 years ago. The Godar could have been used as a spear tip or hafted to bone for use as a knife. My particular find is exactly 2 inches long by 1 and 1/8 inch wide, and it would likely be graded a G9 in terms of quality (10 being the best). It will probably be the only complete piece I find all year.

Its a thrill to find Archaic-era pieces because of how long theyve survived. Holding a 3,000- to 8,000-year-old artifact in ones hand is special, as it connects the hands of a craftsman from millennia ago to the present. The last time human hands touched this point could have been after taking down a deer with a spear. And, thankfully, it will be preserved for years to come.

Contact me with any questions or comments you may have at sbender1878@gmail.com.