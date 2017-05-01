Now Read This: 'Salt to the Sea' by Ruta Sepetys

Once again I am recommending a fictional account of a WWII tragedy. The story begins in January 1945 when the war in Europe is almost at an end. To escape the Soviet advance on the eastern front, thousands of refugees flee to the Polish coast to board ships that will take them to safety. Among the refugees are four teenagers with four secrets: a young pregnant woman, a young woman who is desperate to ease her conscience by giving medical assistance, a young man who has stolen an art treasure and a crazy young Nazi soldier. One of the women is traveling with an older woman, an old shoe cobbler and a young boy. As they flock to the coast, all their paths converge and they unite, finding their strength, courage and trust in each other tested with each step closer to safety. Their goal is to gain passage aboard the Wilhelm Gustloff, a ship that promises safety and freedom. Just when it seems freedom is within their grasp, tragedy strikes. Not country, nor culture, nor status matter as everyone aboard the Gustloff must fight for the same thing: survival.

This work of historical fiction is inspired by the real-life tragedy that was the sinking of the Wilhem Gustloff by Soviet torpedoes fewer than 12 hours after leaving port. It held 10,000 people, 10 times its capacity. It was the greatest maritime disaster in history and yet, not many people have heard of it. As shocking as this telling is, Sepetys also manages to prove that humanity can prevail, even in the darkest hours.

I listened to the audiobook of this title, which is well done.

