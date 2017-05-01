Age Spots: Spring has sprung, maybe

There is a saying, If you dont like the weather, just wait a few minutes and it will change. This has very much been our weather pattern as of late. Its hard to shift from sunbathing weather to snow in just a couple of days, but we have done it several times this winter. As we enter into spring, we need to take extra caution with the weather and be prepared for weather events that accompany a Missouri spring.

Tornadoes have already ravaged communities in our area, and sadly the spring months are when we are most at risk. So what can you do to make yourself prepared? One really easy thing is to have a plan. I know it sounds really basic, but in an emergency do all of your family members know where to meet if you are separated or who to call to check in with? Having a plan can save precious time and worry.

Keeping track of the bad weather is another way to stay protected. We are lucky we live in a time that following the weather is easy and convenient. Local television and radio stations can track severe weather and warnings come much earlier than in years past. Most people have weather apps downloaded on their phones that allow them to see storms as they happen. This technology gives us a chance to find shelter and safety before the bad weather arrives. Weather radios can give notice to those without television or smartphones and can also wake those who are sleeping with sirens and alarms. All these early warning systems save lives.

Floods are also a common occurrence in our area in the spring. According to Ready.gov, floods are the most common and most costly natural disasters in the United States. Whereas tornadoes and thunderstorms swiftly move through an area, floods can develop quickly or come achingly slowly.

One thing to remember with floods is that it takes only 6 inches of moving water to sweep a person off their feet. Dont walk through a flooded area. And please do not attempt to drive through flood waters. Nearly half of all flash flood fatalities involve a person driving a vehicle. The slogan is Turn Around; Dont Drown for a reason, it takes only 2 feet of water to float most cars away. Other dangers include roadways that could wash out in floods and unseen debris on roadways. Its always better to play it safe and find an alternate way.

Living in Southeast Missouri we need to be weather aware, but remember spring is also a time of beauty and rebirth. Take the time to enjoy the blooming flowers and the beauty that is spring. I love living in an area that has all four seasons, but I would be OK with not having all four in one week. If you have questions or need assistance, please call Aging Matters at (800) 392-8771 or (573) 335-3331.