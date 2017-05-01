New CEO at Landmark Hospital

LANDMARK HOSPITALS

LANDMARK HOSPITALS ORGANIZATIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DONNA MANSARD

Donna Mansard has joined Landmark Hospitals as Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau, MO, effective May 1, 2017.

Donna has extensive experience in the healthcare field, with concentration in hospital management.

Most recently she was Chief Executive Officer with Select Medical Long Term Acute Care Hospital in the St. Louis Area. Prior experience includes Associate Administrator of Poplar Bluff Missouri Regional Medical Center and Administrative Director of Oncology Services and Physician Recruitment at Terre Haute Indiana Regional Hospital.

In addition to her healthcare experience Donna held management positions with Sony Corporation and Springs Industries. She was also an Adjunct Faculty member and Director of Career Development at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute.

Donna completed her Bachelor Degree at Indiana University and has a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

She will be relocating to the Southeast Missouri Area.