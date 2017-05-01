- Few Southeast students face suspension, expulsion for sexual assaults, campus paper finds (4/25/17)6
- Perryville family organizing bone-marrow drive Friday for ailing 6-year-old boy (4/26/17)
- Woman battered after smashing boyfriend's meth pipe against wall, police say (4/25/17)1
- Temptations bassist dies after Cape Girardeau show (4/26/17)2
- Rising river to crest at 43 feet; some roads already closed (4/30/17)2
- River forecast to rise to near-record; floods close more highways (5/1/17)1
- State Supreme Court rules against congressman's mother in dog-kennel defamation case (4/27/17)1
- Strattman to step down as principal at St. Mary (4/28/17)1
- Cape couple turns their home into cozy, comfortable music venue (4/24/17)
- New ride-hailing law draws praise from carGo official (4/25/17)
New CEO at Landmark Hospital
LANDMARK HOSPITALS
LANDMARK HOSPITALS ORGANIZATIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
DONNA MANSARD
Donna Mansard has joined Landmark Hospitals as Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau, MO, effective May 1, 2017.
Donna has extensive experience in the healthcare field, with concentration in hospital management.
Most recently she was Chief Executive Officer with Select Medical Long Term Acute Care Hospital in the St. Louis Area. Prior experience includes Associate Administrator of Poplar Bluff Missouri Regional Medical Center and Administrative Director of Oncology Services and Physician Recruitment at Terre Haute Indiana Regional Hospital.
In addition to her healthcare experience Donna held management positions with Sony Corporation and Springs Industries. She was also an Adjunct Faculty member and Director of Career Development at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute.
Donna completed her Bachelor Degree at Indiana University and has a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.
She will be relocating to the Southeast Missouri Area.