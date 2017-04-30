Delta Senior Citizens Sponsor Health Fair

The Delta Senior Citizens will sponsor a Free Health Fair on Wednesday, May 10th, at the Delta Community Building from 9:30am to 11:00am. The health screenings include blood pressure, blood sugar, hearing, and dental. Free vitamins, as well as, Power of Attorney forms, Living Will forms, and Notary services will also be available. Vendors will have give-a-ways and information on senior topics such as Medicare supplements, in-home care, home health, hospice, scams, and other related issues.

Participants are welcome to stay after the health fair for lunch and live music by Don Hester for $5.50 per person. For more information, call 573-794-2259.