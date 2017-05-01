Flourish Women's Summit to be held Thursday

The Flourish Magazine Women's Summit takes place Thursday. Billed as "a Leadership and Empowerment event" hosted by Flourish Magazine, the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia, the summit promises to provide inspiration from women who will share their experiences and expertise with our community.

This event covers a myriad of professions under the roof of the Osage Center -- all in one day. With breakout session speakers, presenters and a keynote address, attendees will have their fill of wide-ranging topics and areas of interests. This is what we call something for everyone.

Jeanne Muckerman, agent with Realty Executives of Cape County; Captain Bridgette Amick of the Salvation Army; and Felice Roberson, founder of Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please will take the lead on the topic of community leadership.

Education expertise will come via Barbara Kohlfeld and Jalon Lies, principals of Barbara Blanchard Elementary and Cape Christian School, respectively, and Nita Dubose, counselor at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

For those interested in entrepreneurship, expect to receive inspiration from Crystal Jones, the director of the Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University; president and co-owner of SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties, Sandy Hastings; and Laurie Everett, who owns Annie Laurie's Antiques, The Indie House and Everett Property Management.

We hear daily the importance of being physically and mentally healthy, so who couldn't use some wisdom from health and fitness professionals? Christine Jaegers, the Fitness and Wellness coordinator for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, and Lara May, nurse practitioner at Southeast Obstetrics & Gynecology, will deliver that wisdom.

Adrienne Ross, local author, columnist, editor and Southeast Missourian editorial board member, will deliver an inspirational keynote address to further drive home the message of empowerment, overcoming obstacles and living with purpose.

How exciting it is that this year, the event will also provide group personal safety training, presented by Cody Windbigler of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department? That's empowerment!

Add to the full program a networking breakfast, lunch and women's expo, and this is an experience to remember. Women, we encourage you to be there.

It all takes place at the Osage Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Those who can't make the full day's program can still come for the lunch and group safety presentation.

Tickets are $40 and are on sale now at women.semissourian.com. You can use the code Summit17 for $5 off your ticket price, plus a portion of proceeds will benefit Women United at the United Way.