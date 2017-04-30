- Few Southeast students face suspension, expulsion for sexual assaults, campus paper finds (4/25/17)6
- Perryville family organizing bone-marrow drive Friday for ailing 6-year-old boy (4/26/17)
- Woman battered after smashing boyfriend's meth pipe against wall, police say (4/25/17)1
- Temptations bassist dies after Cape Girardeau show (4/26/17)2
- Event includes the first public tour of 200-year-old Elmwood Manor (4/23/17)3
- BBB warns Jackson man's online business might not be legit (4/24/17)
- Pilot House goes smoke-free (4/23/17)10
- State Supreme Court rules against congressman's mother in dog-kennel defamation case (4/27/17)1
- Strattman to step down as principal at St. Mary (4/28/17)1
- Cape couple turns their home into cozy, comfortable music venue (4/24/17)
GT 4x4 4-30-17
Taylor long
Festus, Missouri
Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?
The Blues!
Do you have any plans for the summer?
Probably go on a lot of trips and hang out with my friends.
What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?
When I turned 18, I won, like $10, on a scratcher.
Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character?
Spider-Man.
Allie Hedgepeth
Festus, Missouri
Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?
Blues.
Do you have any plans for the summer?
I'm gonna go home; play with my cat, Tequila. Work a lot and hang out with friends, maybe go to Florida or something.
What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?
Probably joining Alpha Phi, that was fun.
Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character?
I'd say Joker.
Cierra Moore
East St. Louis, Illinois
Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?
I don't even watch hockey, but if the Blackhawks were playing I'd go with them.
Do you have any plans for the summer?
Working in my career field, because I graduate in May.
What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?
I actually won a TV about two years ago.
Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character?
The Thing.
Antionette Elliot
St. Louis
Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?
I'm from St. Louis, so the Blues, of course!
Do you have any plans for the summer?
I actually received an internship with SoutheastHEALTH doing marketing.
What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?
Getting the experience to actually come to college. A lot of people, especially my race and my age, they do not have that opportunity.
Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character? Why?
I would say Spider-Man.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: