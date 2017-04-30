GT 4x4 4-30-17

Taylor long

Festus, Missouri

Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?

The Blues!

Do you have any plans for the summer?

Probably go on a lot of trips and hang out with my friends.

What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?

When I turned 18, I won, like $10, on a scratcher.

Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character?

Spider-Man.

Allie Hedgepeth

Festus, Missouri

Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?

Blues.

Do you have any plans for the summer?

I'm gonna go home; play with my cat, Tequila. Work a lot and hang out with friends, maybe go to Florida or something.

What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?

Probably joining Alpha Phi, that was fun.

Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character?

I'd say Joker.

Cierra Moore

East St. Louis, Illinois

Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?

I don't even watch hockey, but if the Blackhawks were playing I'd go with them.

Do you have any plans for the summer?

Working in my career field, because I graduate in May.

What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?

I actually won a TV about two years ago.

Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character?

The Thing.

Antionette Elliot

St. Louis

Who are you rooting for in the NHL playoffs?

I'm from St. Louis, so the Blues, of course!

Do you have any plans for the summer?

I actually received an internship with SoutheastHEALTH doing marketing.

What is the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you?

Getting the experience to actually come to college. A lot of people, especially my race and my age, they do not have that opportunity.

Who do you think is the most underrated comic book character? Why?

I would say Spider-Man.