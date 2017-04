Peter Pan Auditions!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts in Uptown Jackson presents...

Casting ages 5-18, male or female for our Fall Production of Peter Pan!

We are looking for vocalist, dancers, actors, and actresses.

Beginning to advanced skill level, no experience necesssary!

See attached flier for more detail.

Hope to see you all soon!