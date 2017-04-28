*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Peter Pan Auditions!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Friday, April 28, 2017
User-submitted story by Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts (uptown Jackson)
Regardless of experience/training everyone is welcome to try out. We work with some of the most dedicated and passionate teachers in Southeast Missouri. Including some special guests. Audition info is below. Please do not hesitate to ask for help!

Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts in Uptown Jackson presents...

Casting ages 5-18, male or female for our Fall Production of Peter Pan!

We are looking for vocalist, dancers, actors, and actresses.

Beginning to advanced skill level, no experience necesssary!

Our newer presentation of the Hamilton Project will be held on May 12 at 6 and 730PM. Show is free so come out, relax, have a couple drinks and watch a fabulous show! FREE!

See attached flier for more detail.

Hope to see you all soon!

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: