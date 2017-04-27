*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Fred Horrell Recently Entertained Fans at Tunes and Tutus, LLC. in Chaffee, Missouri.

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, April 27, 2017
User-submitted story by Leroy Eftink
Fred Horrell (assisted by Leroy Eftink) recently entertained fans at Tunes and Tutus, LLC. in Chaffee, Missouri.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: