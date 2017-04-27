Students and Adults Travel to School on Fire Truck

Another auction item at the Guardian Angel Dinner Auction on February 25th was donated by the fire chief of Oran, Jimmy Watkins. He would pick up a student and 4 friends from their home, feed them donuts, and bring them to school. He would return at 3 pm and pick all 5 up, give them at treat, and return them to their homes. The purchaser of this item was Tracy Mitchell. She purchased it for her 2 nephews and sister. Of course, she got to ride, too. They also took Mr. Watkins son, Connor Watkins, along for the ride. On Thursday, April 27, the fire engine made its way to Guardian Angel School. The sirens were used, so of course people pulled over for them. When Mr. Watkins pulled up to the school, out came Tracy Mitchell, Hailee Baker, Langdon Scheeter, Connor Watkins, and last but not least, Jimmy Watkins and Aiden Scheeter. They posed for a picture and went on into school. At 3 pm, the fire engine pulled up and took everyone back home. This was a memorable moment for Aiden Scheeter, who loves fire trucks.