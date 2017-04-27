Kona Ice Truck Makes a Visit to Guardian Angel School

A great auction item at the Guardian Angel Dinner Auction on Feb. 25 was having the Kona Ice truck of North Bootheel to come from Dexter, MO and go to an event within the area. The visit was donated by the owners, Steve & Casey Williams. The item was purchased by Marty & Cindy Priggel for their granddaughter, Rylie Priggel, in 1st grade. She and classmate, Adisyn Seabaugh, adorned leis and grass skirts one day at school and visited the pre-k and kindergarten classrooms, and invited them to join the 1st graders for a kid sized cup of shaved ice which they could add their choice of flavor to. On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, the truck pulled up to Guardian Angel School and the 1st grade class followed by the pre-k, kindergarten & 2nd and 3rd grade students, all went out to enjoy flavored shaved ice from the Kona Ice truck. They were each given a Hawaiian flowered lei to wear. Teachers & staff were also given a cup, if they so desired. The students immensely enjoyed the Kona Ice. We want to thank Steve & Casey Williams for donating this to our auction. If anyone would like to hire the Kona Ice truck for an event, you may call 573-614-2165, email swilliams@kona-ice.com, or check their facebook page-konaice.bootheel.