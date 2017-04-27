The children at Immaculate Conception School participated in Donate Life Day in Jackson, MO on Tuesday, April 25th. April is National Donate Life month. Donate Life is another name for organ donation. Blue and green are the colors that represent Donate Life. The entire school wore blue and green to honor organ donors and organ recipients. The families and faculty at IC raised $300 for Mid-America Transplant Services in St. Louis, MO.

Ms. Schlosser's First Grade class learned that we have organs that can save lives and ways to sign up to be an organ donor/"a hero." Personal stories were shared about the impact an organ donor can make to so many people.

The IC First Grade class helped deck out the school in blue and green. These same students passed out Donate Life items to the entire school as they walked into the building that morning. At lunch, all of the children within the school enjoyed blue and green sprinkled Rice Krispie Treats. Many classes partook in blue and green activities. Like mentioned above, funds where raised for Donate Life.

It was a great day to be at IC School as students experienced service and brought awareness of Donate Life to the Jackson community.